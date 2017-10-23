Charleston to update citywide transportation plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City Charleston is updating its citywide transportation plan.

The department of traffic and transportation in partnership with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of governments wants to identify and prioritize 13 transportation projects that will happen throughout the city. The process is starting with a series of public input sessions to help gauge what the transportation needs are throughout the community.

“The big part is that we wanted to hear from the citizens and so this week of course we’re kicking off the public input sessions that will occur on [October] 25th and 26,” said Josh Martin, a senior adviser to Mayor Tecklenburg. “We’ll be doing kind of all-day opportunities for various stakeholder groups. That’ll be at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center at 1505 King Street.”

A public design workshop will also be held on October 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. at BoomTown’s Charleston headquarters at 1505 King St., # 101.

The project has a website with information about the planning process, a community survey and interactive map available at www.transportcharleston.com.