Charleston Southern University completes new Health Science Building

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Charleston Southern University has a new Health Science Building designed to bring the latest medical education technology to students who are on their way to becoming healthcare professionals.

The $11 million building is on the front of the campus next to the College of Nursing and is over 28,000 square feet. It will house the university’s new Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies Program. The building will support other programs like Bachelor of Science in Public Health, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Master of Athletic Training and Master of Science in Technology.

The new building is also full of technology.

“It’s very technology rich so we’re very excited about what we’re going to be able to give our students,” said Gabrielle Poole, founding program director for the university’s physician assistant program. “So everything from 3-D, a 3-D cadaver table that they can learn and train on to 3-D simulators that are going to be in our building. We’re hoping to add ultrasound simulation to the technology, telemedicine technology to what they’re going to be able to do in the classroom beyond just the traditional lectures and case-based studying.”

The first physician assistant classes in the new building will begin in January 2018.