Charleston police search for missing person

Jan-Michael Pugh Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Taleah Mutuku has been reported missing from her residence as of October 22nd. Taleah is approximately five feet and four inches in height. Weighing in at one hundred and thirty-five pounds. Last seen wearing jeans, blue Burke High School hoodie, and a pink floral headband. She has black hair with twists down to her shoulders. She is frequently spotted around the Battery, Ravenel Bridge, the Market, and the Wal-Mart located at the Tanger Outlets. Anyone with information can call Det. Ambrose at 843-720-486 or 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central detective.

