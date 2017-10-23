Charleston County committee discusses short term rental options

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — A committee held a public meeting Monday to discuss a rough draft of short term rental ordinances. These ordinances would replace current Bed and Breakfast ordinances.

The committee discussed ways to change certain parts of the ordinances, such as enforcement, number of rental days, zoning, and other issues brought up from the community.

So far, the proposal explains those interested in a short term rental permit would apply and pay an application fee. The homeowner would fall into one of 4 categories: Hosted Home Stay, Residential Home Rental, Vacation Home Rental, or Commercial Home Rental.

The City of Charleston also has a similar task force, however this meeting concerned only those who live in unincorporated parts of Charleston County.

There will be another meeting that will address changes to the ordinances on November 16, 2017.