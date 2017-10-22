Summerville family-friendly fall events

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Junior Service League of Summerville is hosting “Scarecrows on the Square” and “Ghostwalk” in Hutchinson Square.

The Scarecrows on the square will display scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, and organizations. The community is encouraged to tour the exhibit and vote of their favorites. Votes are $0.25 each and can be placed at Cuppa Mann or Guerin’s Pharmacy in downtown Summerville. Proceeds will go the the School Supply Fund for Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4. Voting is open Sunday, October 22nd-29th. The scarecrows will be on display through November 4th.

The Ghostwalk is on Saturday, October 28th from 6-9 PM. It will feature three guided tours at varying levels of spookiness (Rated G, PG, and PG-13). This event will also feature hayrides, carnival games, and food vendors. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 the day-of. Proceeds from this event also benefit DD2 and DD4.