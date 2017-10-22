Berkeley Co. coroner needs help identifying victim of fatal auto-pedestrian accident

By Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury is asking for your  help identifying the victim of a fatal auto pedestrian accident.

According to Salisbury, the accident happened on State Road about half a mile from U.S. 17 A in Goose Creek at 7 Sunday morning.

Officials say a black male was standing in the road when he was hit by a car and thrown into oncoming traffic. The victim was then allegedly hit by two other vehicles.

Salisbury says the male had no identification on him and was wearing black pants with no shirt.

If you are missing a family member or friend you are asked to call the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at 843-719-4505

 

