“Be a Mentor” works to empower local children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Be A Mentor is a local nonprofit enabling youth to develop positive relationships with caring adults who empower them to reach their full potential through mentorship. The organization helps kids in 18 schools across the Lowcountry. The kids involved in the program are “on the brink of success”, which can include those who are falling behind in school, have behavior problems, drug or alcohol abuse by a parent, from a welfare or single-parent household, struggling with a language barrier, or lacking individual attention. Volunteers give their time for one hour per week to meet with the child to give them encouragement and support. To volunteer, click here.

Be A Mentor’s “Going Places” Gala is coming up on Thursday, November 5th from 7-10 PM at the Hyatt Place on 560 King Street. Tickets are $85, which includes food and an open bar. To purchase tickets, click here.