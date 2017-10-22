71-year-old man charged with indecent exposure on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)– According to affidavits the incident happened on October 16th near the front steps of the Isle of Palms County Park.

71-year-old Jay Erwin Rahan is charged with Indecent Exposure after allegedly exposing himself through the zipper of his shorts.

He is accused of willfully, knowingly, and unlawfully exposing himself in a lewd and lascivious manner in the presence of two females.

The two victim’s reportedly followed the defendant to his car and photographed the vehicle and its tags.They later positively identified the Rahan.

Rahan appeared in bond court Sunday morning. He has since bonded out.