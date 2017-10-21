SCDNR Open House Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is having an open house Saturday, October 21st. They host an open house every two years. The community is invited to meet marine biologists, fisheries managers, and educators. They will have fishing and casting tutorials, touch tanks with live animals, a boating simulator, and guided nature walks. This is a free, family- friendly event from 9 AM- 4 PM at 217 Fort Johnson Road. Parking is available at James Island Charter High School with shuttles to transport people to the Marine Resources Center.

