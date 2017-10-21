CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Almost everyone has been affected in some way by breast cancer. The American Cancer Society is hosting an event to celebrate survivors, raise awareness, and fun-raise for breast cancer research and treatment. The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk is happening Saturday, October 28th. Registration starts at 8 AM, and the walk starts at 9:30 AM at Riverfront Park in North Charleston (1001 Everglades Drive). The goal is to raise $125,000 for the American Cancer Society. You can still get involved by donating, or walking at the event. There is no registration fee. To get involved, click here.

