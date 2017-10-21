Hollywood car accident leaves 1 dead and 4 injured

HOLYWOOD, SC (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident in Hollywood.

The crash happened on SC HWY 162 near Gibson Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to authorities, the driver of a Toyota was traveling east on SC HWY 162 and a Dodge pick up truck was traveling west on SC HWY 162. The Dodge slowed to make a left turn on to Gibson Road and it was at this time that both vehicles collided with each other.

Officials say the two occupants in the Toyota were seriously injured and the third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina .

The two people in the Dodge pick up truck also sustained serious injuries and were transported to MUSC.

The deceased was not wearing a seat belt.

This accident remains under the investigation of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the decease.