Follypalooza Cancer Benefit happening today

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- The 10th Annual Follypalooza is taking place on Folly Beach’s Center Street Saturday, October 21st from 10 AM- 5 PM. The event aims to raise money for local cancer patients. So far, past Follypalooza events have raised more than $67,000 to help 35 Folly locals with their battles with cancer and other medical ailments. The family-friendly event will have live music, a date auction, local food, art vendors, and kids activities. Tickets are $10 at the gate and include a commemorative cup and koozie while supplies last. Kids 12 and under and Folly Beach residents can attend for free. For more information, click here.

