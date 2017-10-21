Driver airlifted to MUSC after collision with 18-wheeler

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD)–The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle collision on US 17S just before the Colleton County line.

According to officials, the driver of a Honda CSR collided with the 18-wheeler sliding underneath the truck’s under carriage. The driver of the Honda was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in serious condition. The passenger of the Honda was transported by EMS to MUSC.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the accident.

 The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. 

