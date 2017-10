BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The Berkeley County Coroner is investigating the death of a motorcyclist.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was driving on Highway 52 in Moncks Corner when he collided with a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Tirahn Alexander Bradford of Moncks Corner.

Bradford was wearing a helmet.

Moncks Corner Police Department is also investigating the accident.