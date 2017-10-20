VIDEO: Wild boars rip through store in Germany

HEIDE, Germany (NBC News) — We often see surveillance video of deer or bears getting into businesses, but in a northern German town, a pack of wild boars went on a rampage through a business.

Authorities warned people to stay indoors after the adult boars appeared Friday and began aggressively attacking pedestrians. Surveillance video shows the boars going through the door and running amok.

German media reported that four people were injured and one man had a finger partially bitten off. Police said one of the boars was shot and killed outside a bank but the other is still on the run.

