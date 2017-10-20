Summerville robbery suspect faces bond judge

Related Coverage Man arrested, facing charges for 3 robberies in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The man who Summerville authorities say is responsible for a string of drug store robberies in the area faced a bond court judge, Friday morning.

Gregory Lassel Nelson, 42, of Spartanburg is charged with two counts of strong armed robbery for two robberies that took place at CVS on September 27 and October 17.

He’s also charged with armed robbery for his role in an armed robbery at Express Petroleum on October 11.

At a hearing on October 20, Nelson, received a $500,000 surety bond total for the two CVS strong armed robberies, $250,000 each. Bond was denied for the the Express Petroleum armed robbery.

“An anonymous person called law enforcement after seeing the suspect’s images in the news,” according to police spokesman Lieutenant Nick Santanna. “The anonymous source provided law enforcement with the a possible location of [Nelson,] Santanna added.

Nelson is currently being held at the Dorchester County Law Enforcement Center.