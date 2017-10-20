Stolen handgun from Hanahan recovered in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A stolen gun from Hanahan has been recovered in North Charleston, Friday.

Tyrell Lamar Smith, 24, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun following the incident.

Authorities say on October 20, North Charleston officers approached a vehicle in the parking lot a business lot on Dorchester Road.

Officers detected an odor consistent with marijuana was coming from the vehicle, according to spokesman Spencer Pryor.

As the officer was at the driver side window, the front passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger was stopped and checked for weapons — along with the driver.

Officers founda loaded 22 cal. handgun under the front passenger seat following a search of the vehicle.

A records check revealed that the handgun was reported stolen through Hanahan Police Department.

Smith is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.