Stolen gun, drugs seized during traffic stop in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are facing charges after a stolen gun and drugs were found during a traffic stop in North Charleston.

David Lee Ring, 37, of Charleston, is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II narcotics.

Katelynn Renee Lyell, 23, of North Charleston is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and schedule II narcotics.

Authorities say on Friday, October 20, officers conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a Volkswagen in the area of Rivers and Helm Avenues.

The officer could see in plain view a firearm sitting between the driver’s seat and console of the vehicle, according to spokesman Spencer Pryor.

We’re told at that time, the driver was asked if he had a concealed weapons permit which he stated that he did not.

The driver, David Ring, and passenger, Katelynn Lyell were detained.

The gun, a Springfield XDS .45 caliber was discovered to be stolen from Folly Beach. Officers also found approximately 3.18 grams of cocaine, 2.16 grams of crystal meth, 23 dosage units of schedule II amphetamine.

The pair is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

