South Carolina’s jobless rate dips in September to 3.9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – State officials say more people are working in South Carolina than ever before.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday the state’s jobless rate in September fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in August. More than 2.2. million people were working across the state, a figure officials say is a record high.

In the past year, officials say South Carolina’s labor force has grown by nearly 27,000 people. The level of unemployed people has gone down by nearly 13,000.

Trade, transportation and utilities jobs were up by 4,300 compared with August. Construction and manufacturing jobs were up by a total of 3,600.

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4.4 percent in August to 4.2 percent in September.

Governor Henry McMaster released the following statement in response to the statewide unemployment rate decrease:

This is just another example of the tremendous potential of our state and our people. With more South Carolinians working than ever before and jobs being created by new and expanding companies nearly every day, we are showing that there’s no better place in the world to do business or one with more opportunity for its citizens.