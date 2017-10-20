School district wants input on new principal for Berkeley County school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County School District will hold meeting on the future of Bowen’s Corner Elementary School.

The BCSD administrative team is seeking input from the community on selecting the principal for the new elementary school slated to open in August 2018.

If you will be a Bowen’s Corner Elementary School student, parent, employee, community or business partner, organizers want you to plan to attend this meeting to discuss the characteristics and attributes of a leader that are important to you.

The stakeholder meeting will take place on Thursday, October 26 at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Primary School.

District officials will like for you to call the district at 843-899-8660 to confirm your attendance.

For those who are unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, there will be an online survey available to provide input.