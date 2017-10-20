One dead after accident involving train, car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following an accident involving a train and car in Colleton County.

Details are limited but according to the Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the incident is on Wiess Ln in Green Pond.

We’re told there is a “vehicle on fire with entrapment.”

Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

Train vs car mvc. Wiess Ln in Green Pond community. One fatality, vehicle on fire with entrapment. Fire Rescue SCHP, Sheriff's on scene — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) October 20, 2017

No one on the Amtrak Train was injured, according to officials.

No one on Amtrak Train is injured — ColletonFire (@ColletonFire) October 20, 2017

