One dead after accident involving train, car in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following an accident involving a train and car in Colleton County.
Details are limited but according to the Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the incident is on Wiess Ln in Green Pond.
We’re told there is a “vehicle on fire with entrapment.”
Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are responding.
No one on the Amtrak Train was injured, according to officials.
