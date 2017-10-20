One dead after accident involving train, car in Colleton County

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following an accident involving a train and car in Colleton County.

Details are limited but according to the Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the incident is on Wiess Ln in Green Pond.

We’re told there is a “vehicle on fire with entrapment.”

Colleton County Fire – Rescue, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

No one on the Amtrak Train was injured, according to officials.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s