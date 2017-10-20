New charge for man arrested after allegedly spraying feces on Harris Teeter produce

Related Coverage Man arrested after allegedly spraying feces on Harris Teeter produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man accused of spraying what appeared to be feces produce at a West Ashley grocery store, is facing a new charge.

Authorities say Pau Hang, 41, showed up illegally at the Harris Teeter on Savannah Highway Sunday, October 15. Police say the manager saw Hang empty a bottle with a brown liquid and a bad odor like feces on the produce. He estimated it would cost at least $3,000 to throw away the produce and clean the cases.

Bond was set at just a little more than $100,000 for his trespassing charge.

On Friday, October 20, he was charged with tampering with food products. He was given another $100,000 bond for that charge.

Hang been charged with trespassing at the same West Ashley store at least eight other times before.

Hang was a sushi chef at the Harris Teeter and was fired in 2015 and put on trespass notice, according to police reports.

The reports reveal he continues returning to the store claiming managers owe him money even though the managers say otherwise.

