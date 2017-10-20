Neighbors call for change to Jedburg Road exit

JEDBURG, S.C. (WCBD)– Neighbors reached out to News 2 sharing concerns about I-26 Exit 194.

This past week, there were two serious accidents near the Jedburg Road exit: one accident shut down all east bound lanes, causing a 5 mile back up.

“Before, it wasn’t so bad, but now that a lot of building has been going on the past year or so, the traffic has just started backing up.” said Jason Riddle. “It is backed up about half a mile a mile or so. It depends on how many cars are coming through,” he added.

Jason Riddle has lived in the Felder Creek subdivision for more than a decade. He says the congestion is causing drivers to merge into the emergency lane to get off at the exit.

“It is fearful whenever you are sitting there. When you are stuck in the emergency lane, you can feel the cars going by you because it is just so close,” said Riddle.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the congestion is likely due to the areas growth. Troopers suggest using extra caution in the area.

South Carolina Department of Transportation says the Volvo Interchange should lessen congestion near the Jedburg Road exit.