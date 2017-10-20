Melania Trump to donate her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (WCBD/CNN) – First Lady Melania Trump will make a donation to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington.

At 10 a.m., she will give the museum the gown she wore during the Presidential inauguration.

“Mrs. Trump had a passion for design starting at very young age, and had a very precise idea of what she wanted to wear for the historic evening,” Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. “She is honored to be able to donate her couture piece to such an iconic exhibit at the Smithsonian.”

Lisa Kathleen Graddy, curator of the Smithsonian’s First Ladies Collection exhibition said the tradition began with Helen Taft in 1912.

“Since then, it’s become the custom for the Smithsonian to make the donation request, and for the first lady to give her gown for the public to view,” Graddy said.