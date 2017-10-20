Lane closures set for Maybank Highway Improvements Project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lanes closures are scheduled for Sunday, October 22 through Friday, November 3 in Charleston County.

The work is for Phase 2 of Maybank Highway Improvements Project, according to the Charleston County Government.

We’re told the lane closures will take place during nighttime between 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Monday – Friday and 7 p.m. – 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Flaggers will be directing traffic safely through the closures.

This phase of the project includes the continuation of the lane from the Paul J. Gelegotis Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the intersection of River Road. The widening will help alleviate the afternoon congestion onto Johns Island caused by the merging of the two travel lanes. Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations are also included.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Maybank Highway and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Planning for the projected started in 2007 and construction will be completed in three phases.

