Hiring fair for veterans, active-duty military in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A job hiring fair for veterans will take place in North Charleston, Friday morning.

Charleston VA Medical Center is partnering with the Lowcountry Veterans Engagement Team (LVET) and several state and community organizations to present the Lowcountry Veterans Connection Fair.

Oragnizors say the event is an opportunity for area Veterans to connect face-to-face with 30 ready-to-hire employers representing more than 150 jobs, and community partners who are eager to work with our nation’s heroes.

ALL Veterans, military families and caregivers are welcome to attend!

The Lowcountry Veterans Connection Fair will take place from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the College of Charleston North Campus at 3800 Paramount Dr, North Charleston.