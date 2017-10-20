Fecal matter confirmed as foul-smelling brown liquid sprayed on Harris Teeter produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The foul-smelling brown liquid sprayed on produce at a grocery store in West Ashley tested positive for components of fecal matter, according to Charleston Police.

Pau Hang, 41, is facing three charges in connection with the incident that happened at the Harris Teeter on Savannah Highway on Sunday, October 15. The store manager called 911 after seeing Hang in the store. The former contractor was ordered to stay out two years ago.

Authorities say the manager saw Hang empty a bottle with a brown liquid with a bad odor like feces on the produce. He estimated it would cost at least $3,000 to throw away the produce and clean the cases.

The 41-year-old is charged with damage to personal property and trespassing after notice. Bond was set at just a little more than $100,000 for his trespassing charge.

On Friday, October 20, he was charged with tampering with food products. He was given another $100,000 bond for that charge.

Hang is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.