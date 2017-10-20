Charleston County citizens needed to serve on criminal justice council

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., (PRESS RELEASE) — The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), a collaboration of elected and senior officials, law enforcement leaders, judicial and court leadership, behavioral health professionals, victim and legal advocates, and various community leaders working in service of the Charleston community, is seeking a group of diverse community representatives to join its team.

The CJCC’s mission is to assist in making sustainable, data-driven improvements to Charleston County’s criminal justice system and thereby improve public safety and community well-being. The CJCC is asking community members to submit an application to serve as a community representative on the CJCC for the 2018-2020 term.

“Community representation is a key part of the CJCC. Community representatives continually bring significant value and perspective to the initiatives underway while helping to maintain accountability throughout the process,” stated CJCC Chairman and Charleston County Assistant Sheriff Mitch Lucas.

Community representatives express the varied needs and concerns of Charleston County residents, gather and share community input, and provide voice and feedback from the community into the CJCC decision-making process.

Ten community representatives serve two-year terms on a rotating basis. Applications accepted now through December 1, 2017 for five, even year term openings. Applicants from various geographic areas within Charleston County and diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Current openings, even year (2018-2020):

•Local civil rights community,

•Local Hispanic community,

•Local graduate program community inrelated fields of study,

•Local community-at-large, and

•One designated liaison from any otherentity deemed appropriate by the

Executive Committee.

Filled, odd year (2017-2019):

•Local faith community,

•Local nonprofit community,

•Local healthcare community,

•Local business community, and

•Local defense bar.

Everard “Rod” Rutledge, a founding community representative since 2015 stated, “Representing the community on the CJCC has been a wonderful experience. It is important that community members and system leaders come together to improve our criminal justice system. The administration of safety and justice in our community touches each of us and affects generations. I really encourage interested members of our community to apply.”

For more information and/or to apply, visit cjcc.charlestoncounty.org and click on the banner on the home page.