Carriage horse advocacy group creates billboard on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A billboard on I-26 that was put up on Monday by Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates appears to discourage carriage rides in Charleston.

The sign reads “BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY” and “#JUSTSAYNEIGH” alongside an illustration of a horse carriage racing towards a person. The billboard can be seen from the eastbound side of the highway near Dorchester Road.

Ellen Harley, a member of Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates says it’s part of the group’s campaign to push for humane treatment of horses and mules.

“We want to give people the facts,” said Harley. “The true facts and information on the current, what we think are, inhumane living and working conditions of carriage animals in Charleston.”

She also is hoping that the billboard will encourage people to look up the displayed hashtag.

“The #JUSTSAYNEIGH will take them to posts that we have made on our Facebook page,” said Harley. “It will take them to posts on our Twitter account. It will take them to our Instagram and they will see the facts that we have put forth out there.”

Victoria Moore works in administration for Palmetto Carriage Works and said that the sign is “absolutely not” not an accurate portrayal of the carriage ride industry.

“They are taking one incident out of thousands and thousands and thousands of carriage rides and portraying it like it’s an everyday occurrence,” said Moore.

She also encourages anyone that is concerned about the treatment of the horses to visit their barn.

“Take a look for themselves, see for themselves our safety check sheets and records that we go through every day no matter what,” said Moore.

The sign will remain on I-26 for at least a few weeks.