2 Lowcountry restaurants to host Darius Rucker listening party

By Published:
Courtesy: Darius Rucker via Facebook

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Two Lowcountry restaurants will celebrate the launch of Darius Rucker’s latest album, “When was the last time,”

Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurants in North Charleston and Mt. Pleasant will host a listening party for fans on Friday, October 20, from 4-6 p.m.

We’re told the happy hour event will feature new music by Darius Rucker, a Darius-themed menu, and complimentary passed appetizers.

At each restaurant location, one lucky fan will win one pair of concert tickets with meet and greet passes to the Darius Rucker concert taking place in Charleston on Sunday, October 22 at the Volvo Car Stadium.

CD giveaways and other prizes will also be given out.

