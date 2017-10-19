Zucker Middle School student brings air pellet pistol to school

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 13-year-old student is facing charges after bring an air pellet pistol to Zucker Middle School, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The student showed it in a threatening manner to another student, spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

We’re told no one was injured.

The name of the student has not been released due to the child’s age.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s