Zucker Middle School student brings air pellet pistol to school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 13-year-old student is facing charges after bring an air pellet pistol to Zucker Middle School, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The student showed it in a threatening manner to another student, spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

We’re told no one was injured.

The name of the student has not been released due to the child’s age.

