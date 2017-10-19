Shia LaBeouf pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in Georgia

By Published:
Shia LaBeouf
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, Shia LaBeouf attends the opening night gala for "Borg/McEnroe" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. LaBeouf was sentenced to probation Thursday after the “Transformers” star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from his attempt to elude police following a vulgar public outburst in Georgia. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Shia LaBeouf will spend the next year on probation after the “Transformers” actor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction stemming from a public outburst in Georgia.

LaBeouf appeared before a Recorder’s Court judge Thursday in Savannah, where he was arrested July 8 while staying in the area to film the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Police said LaBeouf became aggressive and began shouting vulgarities in a downtown nightlife district after a bystander refused to give him a cigarette. Police said LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel in an attempt to avoid arrest.

LaBeouf also pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors dropped a charge of public drunkenness.

The actor’s plea deal requires anger management counseling. He must also complete a drug and alcohol evaluation.

