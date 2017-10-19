SC governor, congressman to testify before trade commission

(AP/WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is in Washington to testify at a public hearing about the impact of imported washing machines on U.S. industry.

McMaster is expected to speak before the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) on Thursday.

The commission found that imports of large residential washers harm the domestic industry after Whirlpool Corporation filed a petition. Whirlpool has claimed rivals like LG and Samsung are flooding the market with cheaper models.

Samsung announced earlier this year that it was building a plant in Newberry County that would create 950 jobs.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, whose Congressional district includes part of Newberry County, is also expected to testify before the commission.

