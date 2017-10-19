One dead in auto-pedestrian accident in North Charleston

Published: Updated:

North Charleston Police working auto-pedestrian accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle in North Charleston is fatal, according to North Charleston Police.

The incident happened at Dorchester Rd and the I-26 overpass on Thursday, October 19.

Details are very limited but we’re told to expect delays in the westbound lanes. The I-26 ramp access is still open.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim killed in the collision.

