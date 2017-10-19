NCPD Chief meeting with Feds in DC to discuss next steps

Thursday evening, North Charleston Police Chief Eddie Driggers informed members of the Public Safety Committee that he will be traveling to Washington, DC to meet with representative of the Community Oriented Policing Services (C.O.P.S) office.

The meeting will be to finalize the current Memorandum of Understanding between the C.O.P.S. office and the City of North Charleston; and to discuss the next steps in receiving the “Technical Assistance” offered by C.O.P.S.

Last year, Chief Driggers asked to Department of Justice and C.O.P.S. to conduct an review of the police department. This comes after the 2015 death of Walter Scott by officer Michael Slager.

The DOJ and C.O.P.S review is looking at how North Charleston police manage critical incidents and recommend ways to improve policing strategies and engage members of the community.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 30, 2017.

