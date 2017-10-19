Mount Pleasant boy recovers after Copperhead bites foot

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was bit by a Copperhead snake in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

“When we saw it, it was right about here,” said James Blomberg, pointing out the mulchy area where the snake bit him a week ago.

His mother, Ginger, says the snake was small, about the size of a pencil. However, she says it packed a powerful bite.

She showed a photo of James bruised foot. He went to Roper St. Francis in Mount Pleasant. He was then transported to MUSC. In that amount of time, the bruise had spread to his ankle.

Ginger says James and his dad were walking through the yard early in the evening when he was bit. James was not wearing shoes.

His dad killed the venomous snake and took it to the hospital with them. It's the 5th Copperhead the family of 7 has seen in their yard in the past year. Other neighbors in the Park West neighborhood also complain of a large amount of Copperheads.

The Department of Natural Resources hasn’t responded to any more Copperhead calls than normal this time of the year. Experts say the snakes are more active right now as they gear up for winter and find a spot to make their den.

The hospital doctors gave James antivenom, and he stayed at the hospital for 3 days.

James says the bite no longer hurts, but his mom has set new rules for playing outside.

“Now, everybody has to wear shoes. At least until the weather gets cool, everybody has to wear shoes outside all the time,” Ginger said.

