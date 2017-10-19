Man walks into North Charleston gas station, snatches beer, takes off

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are searching for the person who stole two cases of beer from a North Charleston gas station.

North Charleston Police first responded to the Exxon at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road on July 20 about the past incident.

Station management provided Count on 2 with surveillance video that shows a male, later identified as Richard Starshy Garcia, wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, white hat, and dark sneakers walk into the store and selected two 24 count cases of Corona beer.

He then takes off out of the store — jumping into a light blue car and leaving the parking lot.

Following the incident, Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence, failure to stop for blue lights, and no drivers license. He was in custody on those charges for eight days, according to court records.

He was identified as the suspect in connection with the Exxon gas station incident on September 13.

If you know where Garcia may be, contact your local law enforcement agency.

