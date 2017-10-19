Man killed in West Ashley Greenway moped accident identified

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the person found on the West Ashley Greenway, Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Sara Senn, Steve Brodie Tharp Jr, 31, of Charleston died of blunt trauma.

At about 5:30 a.m. on October 17, Tharp and a wrecked moped were found by a civilian on the West Ashley Greenway between Croghan Landing and Main Road, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

We’re told it appeared Tharp was traveling north along the Greenway when he struck a metal post used to keep vehicular traffic from crossing a small bridge. He appeared to have been ejected from the moped and came to rest on his back with no apparent injuries, Francis added.

The moped was located in the grassy area adjacent to the pathway.