Man arrested, facing charges for 3 robberies in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Summerville arrested the person who they say is responsible for a string of drug store robberies in the area.

Gregory Lassel Nelson, 42, of Spartanburg is charged with two counts of strong armed robbery for two robberies that took place at CVS on September 27 and October 17.

He’s also charged with armed robbery for his role in an armed robbery at Express Petroleum on October 11.

Nelson has a Spartanburg address but is currently staying in the Summerville area.

“An anonymous person called law enforcement after seeing the suspect’s images in the news,” according to police spokesman Lieutenant Nick Santanna. “The anonymous source provided law enforcement with the a possible location of the individual, Santanna added.

We’re told further investigation reveled Nelson as the person responsible for the three robberies.

Nelson is currently being held at the Dorchester County Law Enforcement Center to await is bond hearing.