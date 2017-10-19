Lowcountry Packers fan’s emotional reaction to Aaron Rodgers injury

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Packers fans were devastated Sunday when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone in the first quarter of the Packers-Minnesota Vikings game. Included in the pack, 10-year-old Malachi of Charleston.

Malachi’s mom, Tina, posted a video on Facebook of her son reacting the news that Rodgers would likely be out for the rest of the season. It sums up the frustration many feel without A-Rod. “I always knew Mal was an Aaron Rodgers fan, but today revealed another side of his LOVE for the Packers!!!!,” she said in the post.

“I was going to a game this season… and now Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone, and now he’s out for the rest of the season,” Malachi says with tears. “What’s the point?”

We’re told the family is hoping to take Malachi to the Packers-Panthers game in December.

What message does Malachi have for No. 12? “I hope you get well soon and come back with another amazing year.”