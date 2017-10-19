Legislative council audits The Citadel, several issues found

By Published:

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – A recent audit finds issues at the Citadel ranging from diversity to discipline.

The audit was done by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council and it found the board of visitors for the military college violated the Freedom of Information Act by meeting at a private members only club.

The audit also found the discipline hearings for cadets were held in different venues, that audit also shows rules and regulations for the cadets changed a number times.

In addition to changing these other issues, the council is also recommending the board increases the diversity of its members.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s