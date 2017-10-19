Legislative council audits The Citadel, several issues found

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – A recent audit finds issues at the Citadel ranging from diversity to discipline.

The audit was done by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council and it found the board of visitors for the military college violated the Freedom of Information Act by meeting at a private members only club.

The audit also found the discipline hearings for cadets were held in different venues, that audit also shows rules and regulations for the cadets changed a number times.

In addition to changing these other issues, the council is also recommending the board increases the diversity of its members.