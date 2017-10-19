Gov. Henry McMaster writes letter to SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today sent a letter to Kevin Marsh, Chairman and CEO of SCANA Corporation, calling on the parent company of SCE&G “to immediately cease” its collection of approximately $37 million per month from South Carolina ratepayers for the costs of the failed VC Summer nuclear project. Governor McMaster also asked SCANA Corporation to use the Toshiba settlement proceeds available to the company to refund ratepayers the funds SCANA Corporation previously collected for the project.

“I believe this is the right thing to do under these circumstances,” Governor McMaster wrote. “It is unreasonable and oppressive for SCANA to require its customers to bear the burden of actions and decisions in which customers played no part and over which they had no control.”