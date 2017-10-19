Free legal clinics address renter and tenant rights

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The S.C. Bar Pro Bono Program sponsored a legal clinic on Landlord and Tenant Law Issues Thursday night at the Dorchester Road Regional Public Library.

“In South Carolina there is the Landlord Tenant Act it provides there are certain rights and remedies that landlords have and rights renters have if they have a problem in the place they are living or have a landlord treating them poorly. We just want to provide information to people so they are equipped if they have to go to court or hire an attorney,” said Chris Ramsey an attorney with Bostic Law Group.

They will host a second clinic on October 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the George H. Seago Jr. Branch Library (76 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville 29485)

We took to Facebook to find out what issues people are most concerned about.

Many had questions about repairs. Attorney Chris Ramsey says landlords are obligated to make repairs promptly if it is a life safety issue.

“A gas leak or serious water leak, any issue like that if a landlord gets notice of it they need to respond right away and act immediately to try and repair it and if they don’t the tenant potentially has causes of action they can assert against the landlord,” said Ramsey.

If it’s smaller maintenance issue Ramsey says it is important to use written notifications and complaints that way you’ll have proof of your efforts later.

Ramsey says the most important tip to remember is to read your lease and keep a copy because if you do run into trouble and want to move forward with a case you’ll need it.

“If you have an issue with your landlord you will want to know who do I need to address my complaint to, how much notice do I have to give someone about repairs that need to be done, all kinds of things that can come up by virtue of your lease agreement and then you also need to have it when you go to court so that you could support your side of things and why you did what you did,” said Ramsey.