Foreign Affairs’ Wilson calls on State to probe Cuba attacks

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is calling on the U.S. State Department to investigate a bizarre string of attacks on diplomats in Cuba.

The South Carolina Republican and House Foreign Affairs Committee member made that request Thursday in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

At least 22 American diplomats, intelligence agents and their spouses in Havana have been harmed in unexplained, invisible attacks over the last year.

President Donald Trump has blamed the island nation for the attacks, even though Cuba’s government has repeatedly denied both involvement in and knowledge of the incidents.

Earlier this month, the U.S. expelled 15 of Cuba’s diplomats to protest its failure to protect Americans from the unexplained attacks, plunging diplomatic ties between the countries to levels unseen in years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s