RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council has authorized the delivery of new equipment for Dorchester County Fire-Rescue.

Three new firetrucks are on the way to the department’s Ridgeville, Ladson and St. George locations. New public radio safety equipment is also being purchased.

The department has merged with several smaller departments across the county since Dorchester County Fire-Rescue formed in 2013.

The new trucks will be delivered in November and December.