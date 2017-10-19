Crews respond to reported fire in West Ashley

By Published:

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a reported structure fire in West Ashley.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, St. Andrews Fire Department is responding to the 1800 block of St. Jullian Road.

Dispatchers first receieved the call for assistance on Thursday, October 19 at 1:26 p.m.

We are working to gather more details from the St. Andrews Fire Department.

