Charleston man arrested following fatal North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police arrested the person who they say is responsible for a murder earlier this month.

Jaquez Gariel Brown, 21, Charleston is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals and the North Charleston Police Department on Thursday, October 19 without incident.

On October 1, authorities responded to the 7500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Road on October 1 following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Al-Jaami Asa Sweet on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

Brown will face a bond court judge on Friday, October 20.