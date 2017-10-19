CCSO to request new helicopters following safety concerns

Charleston County, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has plans on asking the Charleston County Council for a new helicopter.

It comes after concerns that the helicopters are decades old and finding the proper parts is becoming more difficult.

Right now, the Sheriff’s Office has three helicopters, but officials tell News 2 it is a rarity that they all function correctly at the same time.

The new helicopter for the sheriff’s office would cost about $6 Million.

The helicopter they are after is a used one that is formatted with a thermal imagining system.

Officials have concerns over the safety of the current helicopters.

“We don’t believe that in their current state, the helicopters are as safe as they need to be, and they need to be ready to go,” said Sheriff Mitch Lucas, Assistant Sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “There’s been too many times where the helicopters have been down.”

The helicopters the sheriff’s office now uses came from military surplus and date back to the Vietnam War.

The council meeting is planned for tonight at 5:00 p.m.