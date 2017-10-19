Agrosonic Festival cancelled for Saturday, October 21 at Yonder Field

BOWMAN, S.C. (WCBD) — Yonder Field has announced that Agrisonic Music Festival slated for this Saturday, October 21, has been cancelled.

Stacie Darr White, President and General Manager explains:

One of the things that is hardest about having a dream, is mustering the courage to go after it and taking the leap. And for as much love and momentum that we have for this project, there are always speed bumps along the way. As with any first year venue, we have had our share of challenges and today is no different. We worked hard to build out two major festivals in October to bring great music and experiences to South Carolina. Unfortunately, the festival we had last weekend took substantial losses due to low attendance. Because of this, it has impacted our ability to proceed with this weekend’s Agrisonic Festival. We have worked tirelessly the past few days to try to move forward given our current situation. It is with a very heavy heart that we have to cancel the Agrisonic Festival this weekend.

I want to thank all of the bands, as well as their management, and all of our vendors for supporting us up until now and as we move through this. And we apologize especially to the fans and our supporters. Please know that we value all of these relationships and our hearts are sincerely broken too.

Yonder Field will continue to be a functioning and viable resource for South Carolina and within the live music industry.

I’m humbled by the ongoing support of those who believe in us and I look forward to building out some amazing concerts and festivals for 2018.