2 Dorchester County convenience stores robbed; suspect now in custody

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A robbery suspect in Dorchester County is now in police custody.

Kristopher Lance Matthews, 25, of St. George is charged with two counts of strong arm robbery and two counts of threatening to use an explosive device.

On Tuesday, October 17 Matthews entered the E-Z Shop on Charleston Highway asked for a pack of cigarettes and then walked over to the beer cooler, according to an incident report. As he approached the clerk, he placed the case of bud light on the counter and told the clerk he had approximately “seven seconds to give him all the money” in the register.

The suspect said that he had an accomplice with a bomb while he demanded the money.

Authorities say Matthews is also connected with a strong arm robbery on Saturday, October 14 at Rainbow Gas in St. George.

A bond hearing has not been set.

